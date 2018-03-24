Students at Wake Forest University host 12-hour dance marathon to raise funds for cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Students at Wake Forest University participated in a 12-hour dance marathon to raise funds for cancer research.

“Wake ‘N Shake” started in 2006 with 300 dancers raising over $30,000. Last year, the marathon hosted more than 1,400 students, faculty and staff and raised a total of $334,337.64 for the fund.

This year, the event honors eight team champions who are currently battling, or have survived a battle, with cancer.

They will speak to the participants throughout the day along with physician researchers and community leaders.

During the final hour of the event, dancers light up the dark room with glow sticks to lift up people in their lives who have been affected by cancer.