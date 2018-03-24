× Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says evidence of affair with Trump is on DVD

WASHINGTON — The lawyer representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump called a tweet he posted of an apparent data disc a “warning shot” to the President.

On Thursday night, Michael Avenatti tweeted an image of what looked like a CD or DVD, with the caption: “If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many words is this worth???? #60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta.”

Avenatti said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the disc contains evidence proving the porn star’s claims about her alleged affair with Trump.

“I want to be really clear about this: It is a warning shot. And it’s a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with President Trump that they better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people,” Avenatti said.

Avenatti is representing Stephanie Clifford, otherwise known as Stormy Daniels, who is suing Trump over a nondisclosure agreement she argues is void.

In the court filing, Clifford alleges she and Trump had an affair more than a decade ago, but just before the 2016 election, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 through a private LLC.

CBS is set to air an interview with Clifford on its program “60 Minutes” this Sunday, March 25.