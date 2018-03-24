× Several churches in the Piedmont Triad have closings and delays on Sunday

Several churches in the Piedmont Triad have closings or delays on Sunday.

Below is the full list as of about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Click here for FOX8’s list of closings and delays, updated every five minutes.

Centenary United Methodist Church: 11am service only; 11am service only

Church Street Baptist Church: 11am service only

Elkin Valley Baptist Church: Opening 10am

First Baptist Church, Mayodan: 11am service only

Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Office of Faith Formation, King: Closed Tomorrow; No Faith Formation classes

Greater New Hope Baptist Church: Canceled Wednesday; No morning services

Guilford Baptist Church, Greensboro: No Sunday School; Open Sunday, 10am

Haymore Baptist Church: 11am service only

Jefferson Christian Church, Rural Hall: 11am service only

Kerwin Baptist Church: No Transportacion

Living Waters Family Worship Center: Delayed 3 hours; No evening services

Main Street Baptist Church, Kernersville: No Sunday School

Mount Ararat Pentecostal Holiness Church: All services canceled

New Bessemer Baptist Church: Sunday School Only

Salem United Methodist Church: All services canceled; No morning services

Surry Community College – All Campuses: Closed Today; All activities canceled

Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church: Closed Wednesday

Truevine Tabernacle Baptist Church: All services canceled

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Person and Orange counties until 12 p.m. Sunday as wintry weather moves across the Triad.

The warning includes the cities of Bushy Fork, Concord, Roxboro,Pfafftown, Stanleyville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lake Townsend, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

Wet snow accumulations of one to three inches are expected, with isolated amounts near four inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur along and northwest of Interstate 85, across the northern portions of these counties.

Residents should plan on difficult travel conditions and expect significant reductions in visibility to as low as one quarter to one half mile at times, according to the National Weather Service.

People who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.