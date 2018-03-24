Several churches in the Piedmont Triad have closings and delays on Sunday
Below is the full list as of about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Click here for FOX8’s list of closings and delays, updated every five minutes.
Centenary United Methodist Church: 11am service only; 11am service only
Church Street Baptist Church: 11am service only
Elkin Valley Baptist Church: Opening 10am
First Baptist Church, Mayodan: 11am service only
Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Office of Faith Formation, King: Closed Tomorrow; No Faith Formation classes
Greater New Hope Baptist Church: Canceled Wednesday; No morning services
Guilford Baptist Church, Greensboro: No Sunday School; Open Sunday, 10am
Haymore Baptist Church: 11am service only
Jefferson Christian Church, Rural Hall: 11am service only
Kerwin Baptist Church: No Transportacion
Living Waters Family Worship Center: Delayed 3 hours; No evening services
Main Street Baptist Church, Kernersville: No Sunday School
Mount Ararat Pentecostal Holiness Church: All services canceled
New Bessemer Baptist Church: Sunday School Only
Salem United Methodist Church: All services canceled; No morning services
Surry Community College – All Campuses: Closed Today; All activities canceled
Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church: Closed Wednesday
Truevine Tabernacle Baptist Church: All services canceled
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Person and Orange counties until 12 p.m. Sunday as wintry weather moves across the Triad.
The warning includes the cities of Bushy Fork, Concord, Roxboro,Pfafftown, Stanleyville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lake Townsend, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Chapel Hill and Carrboro.
Wet snow accumulations of one to three inches are expected, with isolated amounts near four inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur along and northwest of Interstate 85, across the northern portions of these counties.
Residents should plan on difficult travel conditions and expect significant reductions in visibility to as low as one quarter to one half mile at times, according to the National Weather Service.
People who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.