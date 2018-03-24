× Portion of Fuller Mill Road in Davidson County closed after vehicle hits utility pole

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A portion of Fuller Mill Road in Davidson County is closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Fuller Mill Road near Friendly Road at about 10:30 a.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Fuller Mill Road is closed in both directions from Blakes Court to Wright Road with a detour for drivers.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One person was taken to the hospital in the crash. Authorities have not said the extent of the injuries or what caused the wreck.