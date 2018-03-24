Northern Forsyth and Guilford counties could see 2-3 inches of snow, more in the foothills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of the Triad are expected to see snow this weekend, with the most expected for the northern areas.

Precipitation is expected to arrive within an hour of midday Saturday over the Triad and earlier in the western area.

This should begin as mixed snow and rain with temperatures 40-42 degrees. Even areas south of the Triad may start as snow and rain, but these areas will likely switch over to all rain. Areas north of the Triad should remain snow longer.

Once precipitation starts picking up, temperatures will fall back through the 30s, but stay above 32 during the day and remain 32-34 at night.

Much of the snow that falls will melt, but more will stick the harder it falls and the farther north you travel.

Confidence is high for a heavy wet snow in southwest Virginia and the northwest mountains of North Carolina.

Some spots will likely see more than a half foot of snow with locally near 10 inches in spots.

Confidence is moderate for a significant snowfall in the foothills and northern border counties.

No advisories have been issued for the counties outside of the foothills, but there is a decent chance for at least advisory criteria to be meet and possibly warning.

At this point, 2-4 inches should be expected in Stokes, Rockingham and Caswell and possibly over to Person County with a few pockets possibly getting more.

This would be enough to cause slush on roadways too on Saturday evening and night.

The Triad could see a dramatic contrast across the area, from 2-3 inches in northern Forsyth and Guilford counties to less than 1 inch across the south.

Over the Triad and northern Piedmont counties, this forecast has large bust potential. If the critical freezing line a few thousand feet off the ground fluctuates just a few miles, it will make a big difference in what you get.

In these areas, numbers could be higher or lower based on where this moves.