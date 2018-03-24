× Man dies after driver loses control and collides with another vehicle in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One man is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in High Point on Saturday afternoon, according to High Point police.

Timothy D. Brown, 52, died from his injuries, according to a High Point police press release.

A 49-year-old man driving a 2017 sedan lost control at about 2:30 p.m. as he was driving on Westchester Drive from Phillips Avenue heading toward Chestnut Drive, according to police.

Police said the vehicle spun 180 degrees and went into oncoming traffic and the car collided with the front of a Kia minivan.

Brown was a passenger in the sedan and died. The driver and only person inside the Kia were taken to High Point Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, but the High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

At this point in the investigation, impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor. Other aspects such as weather conditions and speed are yet to be determined.

It appears that the victim was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

This is the second person to die as the result of a traffic wreck in High Point this year.