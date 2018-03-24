× Man accused of robbing Dollar General in Jamestown last week has been arrested

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A man accused of robbing a Dollar General in Jamestown last week has been arrested.

Jonathan Levern Stafford has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and additional outstanding warrants.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General at 715 W. Main St. on March 16.

Stafford was jailed in Guilford County under a $20,600 bond.