Man accused of robbing Dollar General in Jamestown last week has been arrested
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A man accused of robbing a Dollar General in Jamestown last week has been arrested.
Jonathan Levern Stafford has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and additional outstanding warrants.
The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General at 715 W. Main St. on March 16.
Stafford was jailed in Guilford County under a $20,600 bond.
35.992017 -79.952932