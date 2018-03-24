Greensboro church marches in Washington, DC to end gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- People from across the country came together Saturday to march for an end to gun violence in schools.

Rev. Russell Ingersoll and about 30 people from Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro marched in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

“The symbolism of going to Washington, D.C., the seat of power, of political power is significant,” Ingersoll told FOX8 on Friday. “I'm concerned about gun laws. I'm concerned that our representatives in Congress are not representing the common people but are representing their major donors.”

Around the Piedmont Triad, others are planning to make their voices heard in local marches.

Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school led thousands Saturday in a March for Our Lives on Washington.

Seventeen students and faculty members killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.