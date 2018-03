OMAHA, Neb. — The Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team is heading back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.

Duke defeated Syracuse 69-65 on Friday night in the Sweet 16 at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.

Duke will now face off against No. 1-seed Kansas on Sunday.

The last time the Blue Devils made the Elite Eight, they went on to win the national championship.