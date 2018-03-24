Chris Paul Family Foundation hosts annual prom dress giveaway event in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Chris Paul Family Foundation hosted its annual prom dress giveaway event on Saturday.

Dancers from the Winston-Salem State University Scarlet Lace Dance Team will kick-off the event with a runway fashion show.

In addition to the gown selection, the girls were able to select shoes, jewelry, accessories and participate in makeup demonstrations.

There was also a raffle that included limousine service to and from the prom, dinner on prom night at various local restaurants and a tuxedo.

Jada Paul, wife of Houston Rocket Chris Paul, organized the event along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

Chris Paul grew up in Forsyth County and played basketball at Wake Forest University.

