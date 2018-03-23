× Woman charged after newborn twins found dead in suitcase

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman faces abuse of a corpse charges after the bodies of two stillborn twins were found in a suitcase last month, WREG reports.

The babies, one boy and one girl, were found on Feb. 16 in a purple suitcase in a ditch along a road in Cross County.

An autopsy report said there were no illegal substances in the newborns’ bodies and determined they were “born deceased in the womb.”

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says they were led to 24-year-old Keysheonna Reed after finding out the owner of the suitcase.

Reed’s family said she has three kids and they had no idea she was pregnant with the twins.

“No one knew that she was pregnant, and if I did, I would have encouraged her to go to the doctor,” said Reed’s grandmother Lillie Sanders.

ARREST IN DISCARDED TWINS CASE:

Cross Co Sheriff just announced an arrest in the case where two babies were found dead in a suitcase in Wynne, AR.

Detectives ID'd the owners of the bags.

It led to the arrest of Keysheonna Reed, 24.

She is charged with Abuse of a Corpse. pic.twitter.com/Gew4j7pZjA — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) March 22, 2018