‘Welcome to the Postal Neighborhood’: US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers stamp

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Postal Service unveiled on Friday a stamp to honor Mister Rogers.

The stamp shows Fred Rogers, the TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” in his red cardigan along with King Friday, a well-known puppet character from the show.

“Mister Rogers always managed to find wonder in seemingly everyday things, turning visits to factories, farms and museums into engaging and educational journeys, the USPS website says. “Over the years, many guests, including famous musicians, artists, and authors, dropped by to visit Mister Rogers and share their talents.”

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

