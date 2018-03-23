Taco Bell launches line of tortilla chips

Taco Bell is at it again — this time with a new line of tortilla chips with flavors based on their sauces.

The chips will be sold in grocery and convenience stores and will come in three flavors: original, mild and fire.

According to USA Today, the mild chips will have a chili pepper and cumin taste while fire will have jalapeno, chili peppers and paprika.

The Fire and Mild flavors will be sold in 1-ounce, 3.5-ounce, 11-ounce and 30-ounce bags, while the Classic chips will be sold in 1-ounce, 3.5-ounce, 13-ounce and 30-ounce bags.

The chips will be available in May. Prices have not yet been released.

The tortilla chips are just the latest move by the fast-food chain to think outside the bun. Just last week, Taco Bell announced a Skittles Strawberry Freeze.