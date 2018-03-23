× Suspect in high-speed chase through 2 Piedmont counties faces additional charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase through two Piedmont counties Monday night faces fraud charges in multiple counties, according to an arrest warrant.

Jon Carroll, 40, is in jail after investigators say he tried to use a forged prescription at a pharmacy in Thomasville. He faces a charge of felony fleeing and eluding and three charges of assault with a deadly weapon for attempting to ram three officers with his vehicle.

In court Tuesday, the district attorney announced he signed off on more charges against Carroll.

On Friday, Carroll was charged with multiple other crimes, including eight counts of trafficking opium, nine counts of obtaining property by false pretense, 21 counts of common law forgery and 26 counts of identity theft.

The chase started Monday at the Thomasville Family Pharmacy after Carroll allegedly brought in a fraudulent prescription, which the pharmacist spotted as fake.

He said he tried to stall Carroll, while a pharmacy technician called 911. When he asked Carroll to see an ID, the pharmacist says Carroll handed over a “clearly fake” military ID. A Thomasville police officer showed up when Carroll had gone back to the parking lot.

Carroll tried to ram the officer before driving away down Business 85 into Davidson County, according to police. Other officers deployed spike strips, and Carroll swerved around them, nearly hitting an officer. Police say Carroll also drove head-on into the path of another police vehicle.

Law enforcement officers with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Winston-Salem Police Department helped chase Carroll as he weaved in and out of Davidson and Forsyth counties.

Officials say Carroll was “careless and reckless.” He sped past other drivers, nearly caused several accidents, and blew through red lights and stop signs. According to radio traffic, Carroll was driving around 100 mph.

Officials say he also tried to ram his car into three officers who were placing stop sticks on the road.

Deputies successfully used stop sticks about an hour into the chase, flattening Carroll’s back right tire. He kept driving down Old Salisbury Road into Forsyth County before he turned onto a closed-off road under construction.

Deputies ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop Carroll’s car.