Surveillance video shows suspects trying to rob hotel in Thomasville, but turning around and running off

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for two armed suspects accused of trying to rob a hotel in Thomasville.

The suspects entered the Comfort Inn at 895 Lake Road at about 1:45 a.m. Friday and demanded money, according to a police press release.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in the lobby. One of them jumps over a counter, but then turns around.

They both eventually leave without taking anything. Nobody was hurt.

One suspect wore a Pittsburgh Steelers coat.

Anyone with any information can call Thomasville police at (336) 476-8477 or (336) 475-7755.