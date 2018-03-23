Piedmont shoppers prepare for Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sales

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont shoppers are lining up for liquidation sales at the Toys “R” Us store in Greensboro.

A photo submitted to FOX8 shows customers waiting in line at the location on West Gate City Boulevard.

The iconic toy giant announced last week that it will shut or sell all of its 735 US stores.

The more popular and favorite toys tend to move the fastest, and inventory is likely already slim.

Consumers with Toys “R” Us gift cards and Endless Earnings e-gift cards should also hurry. The retailer will honor these forms of payment until April 20. Stores will no longer accept coupons or other rewards.

Stores will accept returns on products purchased before the liquidation for the next 30 days. All purchases made after liquidation sales begin are final, which means they cannot be returned or exchanged.

The company has been posting job openings recently for temporary positions to help during the liquidation process.

But the store closings mean that around 31,000 employees will ultimately be laid off.