People from the Piedmont Triad to participate in March for Our Lives events

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People from across the country will come together on Saturday afternoon to march for an end to gun violence in schools.

Rev. Russell Ingersoll and around 30 people from Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro are going to Washington, D.C., for the march there.

“The symbolism of going to Washington, D.C., the seat of power, of political power is significant,” Ingersoll said. “I'm concerned about gun laws. I'm concerned that our representatives in Congress are not representing the common people but are representing their major donors.”

Around the Piedmont Triad, others are planning to make their voices heard in local marches.

Organizers in Greensboro are expecting between 3,000 to 4,000 people to march through the streets downtown.

"We wanted to stand in solidarity with people around the country and really call for change, call for an end to gun violence,” said Tejas Santanam, one of the student organizers.

Organizers in Winston-Salem are expecting at least 1,000 people to fill Corpening Plaza.

“Students, college students, high school students, probably elementary school students, parents, grandparents and just anybody who cares about this issue will be here,” said Jessica Tefft, one of the Winston-Salem march organizers.

Jonathan Trattner, a Wake Forest student, is also helping organize the Winston-Salem march.

“The overall goal is to empower activism. We will have booths here so people can register to vote,” Trattner said.

Speakers at the Winston-Salem march include a Pulse nightclub shooting survivor and the uncle of a Parkland school shooting victim.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Corpening Plaza, 231 First St. W.

The Greensboro March starts at 2 p.m. at Government Square on South Greene Street near city hall.

A former Stoneman Douglas High School teacher and coach will speak at the Greensboro event.