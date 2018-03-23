× North Carolina substitute teacher accused of duct taping children’s mouths shut

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. – A substitute teacher has been banned from a North Carolina school district after duct taping the mouths of four children.

The Daily News reported that the substitute briefly duct taped the children Monday at Dixon Elementary School in Holly Ridge.

The assistant principal immediately responded to the room and removed the tape, according to the paper, citing the school. Nobody needed medical attention.

“We are shocked and outraged by this behavior and will not tolerate it now or in the future,” said Onslow County Schools Director of Community Affairs Brent Anderson, in a statement to the paper.

The school said the substitute has been removed from the Onslow County School District.