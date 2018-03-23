× North Carolina mother seen giving baby marijuana in Facebook video given $100K bond

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has set a $100,000 secured bond for the mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook, according to WTVD.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of Raleigh, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

During her first court appearance, Lofton was found to have been on supervised probation with other pending cases against her.

The ADA explained evidence of at least two separate times that this happened. Lofton could face up to 17 years if convicted.

The judge also ordered Lofton to have no contact with the child, who has been placed with Wake County Protective Services.

Dr. Mike Steiner, the Chief of the Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at UNC, said the marijuana exposure is dangerous.

“The first two years of life is crucial for brain development,” Steiner said. “Infants and young children can have dangerous, life-threatening overdoses from marijuana exposure.”