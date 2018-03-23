Meet the doctor who cares for animals at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- In today's Zoo Filez, meet the man in charge of the healthcare for more than a thousand animals at the North Carolina Zoo.

Dr. J.B. Minter is the Chief Veterinarian for the NC Zoo. He gives annual physicals to all the animals, from the tiny dartfrogs to the large elephants.

During his 3 years at the zoo, he has had some amazing experiences. He plans to share those at the stories during an event on March 27 at Four Saints Brewing in Asheboro called "Strange Tales."

Tickets include dinner and a beer. It costs $25. All proceeds benefit the NC Zoo's Conservation Medical Fund.

