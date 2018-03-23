Man’s body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman says her husband’s body was left on the side of the road by EMS after they pronounced him dead, WWSB reports.

While walking his two dogs at the Palma Sola Marina on the morning of Feb. 26, Ty Ross had a heart attack and died.

His wife, Julie, said she found out about her husband’s death after finishing her usual Pilates class. When she got to the scene, only a single deputy remained.

Julie said EMS tried to revive Ty and were unsuccessful, and left the scene before she arrived.

Ty’s body was lying half in the street and half in the grass, Julie said. She was told it’s Manatee County EMS policy that an ambulance won’t transport people who have died.

Julie called a funeral home to come get Ty’s body, but she said she estimates his body laid in the hot sun for about three hours before someone from the funeral home could get there.

Neighbors brought Julie a chair while she waited and an umbrella to help shield her late husband’s body from the Florida heat.

Julie said how EMS handled the situation was disrespectful and both the family and the Griffith-Cline Funeral Home are calling on Manatee County EMS to change its policy.

Manatee County told WWSB they are working on a policy after what happened.