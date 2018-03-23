Here’s the latest from Van Denton on the chance for snow in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect precipitation to start in the immediate Triad near mid-day Saturday. It will likely start as a rain/snow mix. Mostly rain south and more snow in the north. The rain/snow line is going to be near or just north of the Triad much of the weekend. At times it is also expected to slip into southern Virginia.

Confidence is high for a heavy snow in southwest Virginia into the northwest mountains of N.C. (mainly northeast of Boone). Less snow in our southern mountains.

The foothills and northern counties bordering Virginia are an area that could get significant snowfall. There is potential here for four to five inches of wet snow. But, this area has big forecast bust potential. Just a one- or two-degree change near 5,000 feet off the ground could keep this area under of inch of snow too. With all of this in mind, I have it in the two- to three-inch range.

In the Triad, we feel we will be getting mainly rain or a rain/snow mix. There may be a few periods when it is mostly snow (best chance the northern and northwest part of the Triad). Given what is most likely based on data, we area going with less than one inch in the immediate Triad to near one inch in Winston-Salem. If the critical 5,000-foot level temps stays near freezing over the Triad longer, we have the potential to get two to three inches in the Triad, but the chance for that is 10 percent. 90 percent chance we get less.

Stay tuned for updates and please watch the newscast for more information.