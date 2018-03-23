Greensboro creates task force to support and sustain arts in the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is working to invest in cultural experiences in local artists down the road, and they're asking for your help to make it happen.

The city created the Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan (GCAMP) Task Force to head up the initiative. This week, members met with a consultant the city hired to come up with a long-term plan to support and sustain the arts in Greensboro.

Greensboro is home to 88 small artists groups.

“We have a really vibrant, diverse arts community," said Tiffany Albright, the marketing manager for the Triad Stageg.

GCAMP wants to build up that community.

“I’d love to see more places like this appear and be able to maintain themselves," said Phillip Fuentes, a woodworker who sets up shop at 205 Collaborative.

“It would be absolutely game changing to have a sense of stability, to know that we are not going to face the threat of closing our doors next season or in three seasons," Albright said.

Task force members are working with city leaders, the business community, philanthropists and artists to figure out what kind of spaces for arts and culture people in Greensboro want. They want to identify what's missing for the local arts scene, figure out how to fill that gap and make it sustainable.

City Councilwoman Nancy Hoffman, the co-chair of the GCAMP Task Force, says the arts have value in our community in more ways than one.

“The arts, they inspire us," she said. "They thrill us. They feed our souls and our hearts, but they are also business.”

Hoffman says the arts employ more than 6,000 people in Guilford County. Last year, the arts had an economic impact of $160 million and created more than $15 million in tax revenue.

“We see our work going hand in hand with what the city does and we hope that they will support the work that we do and what we provide to the community by joining us and trying to make us stronger," Albright said.

If you want to give input on the cultural arts plan, you'll get your chance next month. GCAMP will host more than a dozen meetings during the last week of April. They'll release more details about when and where as it gets closer.