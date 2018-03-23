Former Stoneman Douglas High teacher to speak at March for Our Lives rally in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As both a teacher and coach in Guilford County, Stu Katz's passion is helping young people.

“I taught there. I coached soccer there. I was a sponsor of clubs. I have friends there,” he said, referring to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It’s something he did for years at the same school where tragedy unfolded Feb. 14.

“Before I moved to North Carolina in 2014, I worked a Marjory Stoneman Douglas for 19 years,” Katz said. “I knew people that were killed. I knew people that had students killed in their classroom.”

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has sparked a nationwide conversation and a rally called "March for Our Lives" happening Saturday, not only in places like Washington, D.C., but in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

“I heard about the efforts here and I thought maybe I can do more by staying here,” Katz said.

He plans to speak in front of thousands at the march in Greensboro.

“We want safer schools, but we also want safer churches and safer malls. You know, safer businesses. We want communities to be safer than they are now. It's not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It's not about going to people's homes and taking their guns. It's about common-sense laws and changes that we need for the better of everyone,” he said.

The march in Greensboro will start at 2 p.m. at Government Square in downtown.

The one in Winston-Salem will also start at 2 p.m. and will take place at the Corpening Plaza on First Street.