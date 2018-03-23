Firefighter killed while battling massive fire at New York movie set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- A firefighter was killed in a five-alarm blaze at a movie set in New York Thursday night, according to WPIX.

Michael R. Davidson, 37, was killed after responding to the fire in the cellar of a Manhattan building being used as a movie set for "Motherless Brooklyn." Two other firefighters were seriously injured in the fire.

Davidson was separated from the unit and later found critically injured and unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Davidson, who was a 15-year veteran of the NYFD, is survived by his wife and four children.

"Motherless Brooklyn" is set to be released next year and stars Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

At least 1 firefighter removed with serious injuries after mayday call in basement fire in 5-story residential building on St. Nicholas Ave & 149th. @fdny has gone to 4th alarm. #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/wcn0mWU6KR — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2018

Horrific fire on West 149th Street and St Nicholas Avenue in #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/DcHtKuUu8L — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) March 23, 2018