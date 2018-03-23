× Deputies looking for man accused of driving off in Guilford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of driving off in a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle after he was arrested.

Carl “Preston” Davis was arrested on several warrants by an officer who found him walking on Jackson Lake Road at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Davis was handcuffed and put in the front passenger seat of the patrol car because the car did not have a “cage,” according to deputies.

The suspect told the deputy his girlfriend’s vehicle ran out of gas Jackson Lake Road and he wanted to help. The deputy went to help and found her vehicle.

The deputy was then called to a breaking and entering in progress at a home in the area and found the girlfriend there.

The deputy tried to talk to the girlfriend and the suspect took control of the patrol vehicle and drove off.

The suspect drove a short distance and parked the car and started running, according to deputies.

Several crews were unable to find the suspect and the search was called off after midnight.

Anyone with any information about Davis’ whereabouts can call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3690 or Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.