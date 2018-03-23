× Bill would allow New York City workers to ‘disconnect’ from after-hours communications without penalty

NEW YORK — A new bill would allow New York City employees the right to disconnect from work communications after hours without the fear of being fired, according to The New York Times.

The “right-to-disconnect bill” would make it illegal for a private company to require employees to access texting, calling or emailing when off the clock.

“So many of us are glued to our smartphones and our computers, it’s important to understand that we don’t have to feel as if our work has to spill into our personal lives,” said Councilman Rafael Espinal, the sponsor of the bill.

Companies found guilty of noncompliance would be fined at least $250 for each instance.