Archdale’s 1st all-inclusive playground opens with a whirl

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Kids in Archdale have a new place that checks off all the boxes!

Archdale's first all-inclusive playground at Creekside Park has finally opened -- and kids are ready to give the new equipment a whirl.

"This is the wheelchair accessible swing, so someone with a wheelchair can hold on here," said marketing and programming coordinator Jocelyn Moon. "But it's not just that children that are not in a wheelchair can participate interactively with that person as well because of the benches here and mom and dad can swing them back and forth."

Parents are just as excited as their kids over the new park.

"This playground seems to be the most inclusive, I'm not worried about them falling on the ground, you don't have to worry about the mulch getting in their shoes as a mom and they love playing on this," said mother Dawn McGuire.

And there's not only fun games and toys, but there are great educational tools.

There are numbers in braille for kids who are sight-impaired and kids ages two to 12 can also come here and check out the United States' map.

There's little doubt that kids will have fun at this playground.