Winston-Salem restaurant offers Canadian favorite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Almost everyone's had french fries, and lots of people like them topped with cheese. But what about gravy too?

Well, that's a traditional dish in Canada called poutine that people in the Piedmont Triad are now trying for the first time.

Evangelos Mangunis mostly cooks Greek food at Zito! Pizzeria and Grill because he grew up in Greece.

But his family moved to Canada when he was a teen and that's where he eventually met his wife.

"They got married in Montreal and that's where poutine comes from that's where we learned all about it," said daughter Victoria.

So, at Zito!, you can order Greek food or his Canadian favorite, poutine. That's fresh french fries topped with cheese curds and a brown gravy.

Poutine has become one of the most popular menu items at Zito!

If you'd like to try it, Zito! is right off Stratford Rive in Winston-Salem.