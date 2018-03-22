Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-85 southbound in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound in Davidson County are closed after a vehicle fire Thursday morning, according to Davidson County 911.

The crash happened around 7:08 a.m. at mile marker 99 just past the Thomasville exit. All lanes are closed while fire crews remove a propane tank from the vehicle.

NCDOT has released a detour:

Travelers must take Exit 103, NC-109 and turn left. Continue on NC-109 South to US-64 West and turn right. Continue on US-64 west to re-access I-85 at Exit 96.

It's unknown how long the lanes will be closed and if anyone has been injured.

This is what's left of a pickup truck that caught fire on 85 South in Davidson County. Traffic is moving again. pic.twitter.com/6syz3n458N — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) March 22, 2018