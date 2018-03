× Vehicle fire causing delays on I-85 southbound in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 85 southbound just past the Thomasville exit in Davidson County, according to Davidson County 911.

The crash happened around 7:08 a.m. at mile marker 99 and two of three lanes are closed. It’s unknown if anyone has been injured.

FOX8 has a crew headed to the scene.