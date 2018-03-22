× U.S. Army Reserve soldier from Charlotte arrested, charged with sex trafficking young women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A U.S. Army Reserve soldier from Charlotte has been arrested and charged with sex trafficking.

Xaver Boston, 28, faces six counts of sex trafficking, one count of inducing a person to travel in interstate commerce for purposes of prostitution and two counts of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution enterprise.

An indictment was unsealed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina following Boston’s arrest, according to the Department of Justice.

Boston is accused of operating a prostitution enterprise and sex trafficking young women, including one minor girl between 2012 and spring 2016 and again between spring 2017 and September 2017, according to the indictment.

Boston is accused of advertising the women on Backpage.com and collecting the prostitution proceeds for his own profit.

He provided the women with drugs, including heroin, to maintain control of their actions, and he used violence as punishment when he suspected they were withholding proceeds from him, lying to him, or not following his directions, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Each sex trafficking count carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, as well as mandatory restitution and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the FBI in Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

FOX8 covered Boston’s homecoming in Winston-Salem in March of 2017.