Thomasville man accused of strangling woman

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man is accused of strangling a woman during a domestic assault Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 200 block of Panther Lane in reference to an assault.

During an investigation, deputies charged 50-year-old Jonathan Antonio Thomas with assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail without bond. He has an April 30 court date.