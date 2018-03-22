× Tennessee lawmakers pass bill requiring public schools to post ‘In God We Trust’ motto

Lawmakers in Tennessee have sent a bill to the governor that would require schools to display the national “In God We Trust” motto, according to the Tennessean.

The legislation, which is sponsored by Rep. Susan Lynn, easily passed the House on Monday. The bill requires the motto to be displayed in a prominent location where students would likely see it.

“Our national motto is on our money. It’s on our license plates. It’s part of our national anthem,” Lynn said. “Our national motto and founding documents are the cornerstone of freedom and we should teach our children about these things.”

Similar bills are making their way across the country, including in Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina.

If the governor signs it into law, the bill would take effect immediately.

Read the bill here.