North Carolina woman arrested after baby seen smoking marijuana on Facebook video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 20-year-old North Carolina mother was arrested after a 1-year-old baby was seen smoking marijuana in a viral Facebook video, WTVD reports.

Police charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, of Raleigh, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

The 10-second video shows an adult’s hand holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

A version of the video was posted by a Facebook user who urged the mother be arrested. It has more than $1 million views.

According to WNCN, the incident happened between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 when the baby was only one.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services. Lofton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

“We appreciate the public’s help in this matter,” said RPD Lt. Jason Hodge. “We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times.”

We were not welcomed when we stopped by the apartment of the Raleigh mother at the center marijuana-smoking baby viral video. pic.twitter.com/Gy0LrR9xpu — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 22, 2018