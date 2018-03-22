New details emerge after 1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham County shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- New details have been released after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Rockingham County Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

Rockingham County investigators say Dylan Christian, 18, and his father went to 144 Clebourn Court around 6:30 p.m. to speak with Noah Belton, 18, about ongoing problems between the two.

When Christian got out of his vehicle and walked toward the home, investigators believe Belton shot at him with a shotgun. Deputies found Christian at home and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, Belton was later found dead at his home. A medical examiner was called to determine the official cause of death but deputies believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Belton was a student at Rockingham County High School. School officials have been notified and grief counselors are available for students.