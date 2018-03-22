× Man hit mailboxes while driving drunk, told troopers he ‘deserves’ to be arrested

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of hitting multiple mailboxes while driving drunk and telling troopers he “deserves” to be arrested, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Collin James Daniel, 24, was arrested on Sunday with a blood alcohol level of 0.316.

Residents called police to report a Toyota Scion driving recklessly. An investigation found that the car hit five large mailboxes and a street sign.

When Daniel left his car, a man approached him and a fight ensued. According to a news release, Daniel “immediately confronted him and pushed him with two open palms.”

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office helicopter later found Daniel lying near an air conditioning unit.

While being arrested, Daniel admitted to the crime.

“It’s my fault for driving impaired, which I did and I will admit it,” he said.

Daniel told the trooper he had eight shot of rum. He is charged with DUI and battery.