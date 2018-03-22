Man guilty of hate crime for filming pet dog giving ‘Nazi salutes’

AIRDRIE, Scotland — A man has been found guilty of a hate crime after teaching his girlfriend’s dog to give a Nazi salute and filming it.

The BBC reported that 30-year-old Mark Meechan, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, recorded the pug, named Buddha, raising a paw to statements “Sieg Heil” and “gas the Jews.”

A clip of the dog performing the salutes was posted to YouTube in April 2016 where it was watched more than 3 million times.

Meechan was found guilty of a charge under the Communications Act because it was “anti-semitic and racist in nature,” and aggravated by religious prejudice. according to the BBC.

Meechan said he made the video to annoy his girlfriend, but the sheriff did not believe him.