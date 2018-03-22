Lexington Youth Theater captures youth of the 1950s with ‘Happy Days’ play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – It's a show that celebrates the youth of the of the 1950s and this weekend the youth of Lexington are bringing “Happy Days” to life.

"I think the community is really going to get a feeling of nostalgia," said Cassie Miller who plays "Pinky" Tuscadero. "There is a big surprise at the end that you don't want to miss."

From the set designs and costumes to the performances, the Lexington Youth Theater captures it all.

"I was expecting kids and theater but it's really not," said Monica Walser, who served as choreographer. "They bring so much talent."

For one performer, Hayden Cullen, who plays Howard Cunningham, the stage is where his talent really shines.

"I'm not really good at formally talking," said Hayden, who has Asperger, a condition that leaves him uncomfortable in social settings but not on stage. "I just like to make people smile and laugh."

Like many who have the condition, Hayden can remember not only his lines but everyone else's lines.

"The first time I watched him run a show through and one of the characters was missing he had their lines memorized," said Walser. "He could play his character and their character."

Since 2000, Hayden has performed in 14 shows.

"The more I did it, the more I really got into it," he said. "I really like to express myself on stage."

It’s a stage that allows him to share in unique talent.

You can check him and the entire cast out this weekend as Happy Day's the musical will be performed Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Smith Civic Center on Main Street.

For more information visit LexingtonYouthTheatreINC.com