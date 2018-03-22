× John Bolton to replace McMaster as National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON — Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton will replace Gen. H.R. McMaster as National Security Advisor, according to President Donald Trump.

The president tweeted Thursday evening, “I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9.”

McMaster has served as the National Security Advisor since Feb. 20, 2017.

In a statement, McMaster said, “After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public office.”

McMaster went on to thank the president for the opportunity to serve as the National Security Advisor.