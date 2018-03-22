× Davidson County man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged after an alleged sexual assault on a child, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Edward Gibson, 47, of Linwood, is charged with indecent liberties with a child.

On Feb. 13, sheriff’s officials received a report about a possible sexual assault on a child.

The child was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and explained what happened.

Warrants were obtained for Gibson’s arrested. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Gibson was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.