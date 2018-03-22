‘Dairy godmother’: Woman donates 128 gallons of breast milk to families who need it

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Go big or go home, right?

A Montana woman is making national headlines after she donated 128 gallons of breast milk to families in need.

After struggling to provide breast milk following her first child, Christina Nichter vowed to donate her surplus breast milk to help other women not experience the same feeling.

Great Falls mom Christina Nichter donated 128-gallons of breast milk.

That's 16,385 oz. or 1,072 pounds. That's more than a grand piano weighs.https://t.co/zJb2DxkjIx — Great Falls Tribune (@GFTribune) March 22, 2018

She first created a log of daily pumps and donations and started stocking the freezer with the extra breast milk.

“There are so many mothers looking for milk. Knowing I had as much as I did, I reached out,” she said.

So she connected with online breast milk-sharing network “Human Milk 4 Human Babies” and spoke with a local neonatal intensive care unit, eventually becoming a donor through the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana.

As a donor, she filled a cooler with frozen milk and shipped it back to the organization. She also connected with local mothers and donated milk directly.

Nichter eventually donated 128 gallons to families in need. At her peak, she produced 95 ounces each day.

“Once I posted my journey it really hit me. I was told I was amazing, a ‘dairy godmother,’ and selfless,” she wrote.

