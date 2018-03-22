× Burlington man charged with having child pornography

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges involving child pornography, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Willard Ty Cobb, 69, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators were first alerted about Cobb as part of an ongoing underground operation. Deputies say the 69-year-old sent a pornographic video involving a child to a detective.

Cobb was charged after investigators obtained a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

He was taken to jail on a $100,000 secured bond.