Blessing Boxes help those in need in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The concept behind Little Free Libraries is helping the homeless population in Greensboro.

The libraries are designed for people to take and return a book as needed.

That idea has inspired the “Blessing Box.”

A Blessing Box is an outdoor wooden box that houses clothes, food, toiletry items and other supplies that can help people who are homeless or people in need.

There are currently two in Greensboro -- one on West Whittington Street and one on Grove Street.

It’s a project Sharpe Road Church of Christ members are passionate about.

“We hope that these things last for a long time and that we can serve the community until there are no more homeless in Greensboro, North Carolina,” music minister Michael Stevenson said.

Church members are planning to add five boxes for a total of seven.

They are still trying to identify the fifth location, but have determined four new locations that will serve people in both Greensboro and High Point.

“It's just really good to be able to do a small part,” minister Nicholas Glenn said.

The expectation is that the additional Blessing Boxes will be available within the next month.

The Blessing Box Thrift Store on Grove Street will help fund items for the boxes.

A grand opening celebration that will include free food for the community is Friday, March 23, at 11 a.m.

The store is located at 1112 Grove St. in Greensboro.

If you’re interested in donating to the cause or hosting a Blessing Box in your community, call (336) 383-0220.

Current Greensboro Blessing Box Locations

107 W. Whittington St., Higher Ground Ministries

1112 Grove St., Blessing Box Thrift Shop

Future Greensboro Blessing Box Locations

3105 Summit Ave.

1600 Phillips Ave.

Future High Point Blessing Box Locations

215 Fourth St.

1000 English Road, Bountiful Harvest Community Garden