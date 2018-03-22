× 3 arrested after 4-month-old baby allegedly found in North Carolina hotel room, meth lab

DUNN, N.C. — A 4-month-old baby was found in a North Carolina hotel room where someone was making meth Sunday morning, according to WTVD.

On March 18 around 6:30 a.m. the Dunn Police Department was called to the 7 Days Inn and were led to a room due to reports of a woman screaming and a baby crying.

They were met by Christopher Ray, who let officers into the room. Inside the room, officers found a woman, Jessica Midyette, with an infant.

The officers also noticed a “strong chemical smell usually associated with the manufacturing of methamphetamine” inside the room.

Another man, identified as William Wright, was found in the bathroom.

Wright had several bottles of liquid with him in the bathroom, one which held a blue crystal-like substance. Narcotics units later confirmed there was a meth lab in the room.

Police said all three people were arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

The Department of Social Services was contacted to care for the child.