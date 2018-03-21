Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday with mixture of snow and rain likely in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Piedmont Triad until 11 a.m. Wednesday for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties.

Occasional wet snow is expected to fall in the Piedmont Triad, and as the morning progresses, we could be dealing with slushy roadways.

The most snow/rain mix is expected between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. with the heaviest likely starting around 7 a.m.

The mix could produce a general one to two inches across the north and half an inch to one inch to the south side of the Triad. There is a big question just how far south the rain/snow mix will make it. The most likely is to southern Randolph County. It could vary 10 miles either way. Farther north into southern Virginia, some areas may reach three inches. Also, the mountains will see heavier snowfall.

During the morning after 8 a.m., the snow or snow/rain mix will gradually go back toward patchy rain showers from south to north as the air begins to warm.