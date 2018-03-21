Winston-Salem police officers deliver for Meals on Wheels during wintry weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- When the snow rolled through Wednesday morning, Meals on Wheels had several volunteers call out. So, some local officers stepped up.

“Our main goal is to serve the community,” said Winston-Salem police SWAT member Cpl. Jason Bryant.

Eleven officers, both uniformed and SWAT members, formed four teams to deliver the meals.

“We’re not just all about the bad stuff, we’re there to help them out whenever we need to,” Bryant said.

Bryant adds that Tuesday was about a 14-hour day for his team.

"So, it was a long day and a lot of police work was involved,” he said. “Then today, you get to come out and do something like this, it just kind of makes you feel good.”

Of course, recipients had unique reactions to seeing officers deliver their food.

"I’ve gotten a couple of hugs today, which is awesome,” Bryant said. “Then there’s also been people like, ‘What are the police doing here delivering my Meals on Wheels?’ But then you explain to them the weather, they’re short on volunteers, and then they’re very thankful that we’re there to do that.”

For the officers, it’s a chance to meet people they normally wouldn’t have.

“All these people in the community, they see us when times are bad,” Bryant said.

It’s also a chance for the officers to savor their time together.

“It’s not so much stress,” Bryant said. “We’re able to relax a little bit, enjoy each other.”

In all, officers delivered nearly 50 meals. ​