GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surveillance video shows a man breaking into a car in the parking lot of a CrossFit gym in Greensboro.

The video was posted on Facebook Wednesday morning by Pam Kontogiorgos, owner of College Hill CrossFit on Oakland Avenue.

According to a police report, the items stolen include:

Purse

Credit card

Drivers License

Passport

Debit card x3

She later posted full surveillance video of the theft on YouTube.