Suspected Austin serial bomber dead after blowing self up with explosive, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — A man suspected in a string of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead after detonating a device and killing himself early Wednesday morning, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Police identified the suspect within the past 24 hours and were able to track him through his cell phone to a hotel in Williamson County before a chase happened.

According to KVUE, Austin police said they were working an officer-involved shooting on North Interstate 35.

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Authorities were trying to arrest the man when he evaded police and eventually “detonated himself” when officers made a move on him.

BREAKING: Bombing suspect is dead, law enforcement sources confirm. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 21, 2018

Since March 2, the serial bomber has terrorized the Texas capital, killing two men and injuring four people.