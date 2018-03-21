Suspected Austin serial bomber dead after blowing self up with explosive, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — A man suspected in a string of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead after detonating a device and killing himself early Wednesday morning, the Austin American-Statesman reports.
Police identified the suspect within the past 24 hours and were able to track him through his cell phone to a hotel in Williamson County before a chase happened.
According to KVUE, Austin police said they were working an officer-involved shooting on North Interstate 35.
Authorities were trying to arrest the man when he evaded police and eventually “detonated himself” when officers made a move on him.
Since March 2, the serial bomber has terrorized the Texas capital, killing two men and injuring four people.