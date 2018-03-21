Surveillance video shows thieves in string of Greensboro car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Caroline Meadows keeps coming back to College Hill CrossFit because it's a community that has her back.

"Especially when things like this happen, they came together and supported me," Meadows said.

She went to class Tuesday night at UNCG, parking her car in the lot outside the gym down the block from campus. What happened next, she just couldn't believe.

Through surveillance images, you can see the thieves pulling up in a black car, going from spot to spot in the parking lot and peering into cars.

"I was pretty surprised because it's pretty bold to have done that, especially since we've got camera all over the building," said Crawford Miller, one of the trainers at the gym.

They thieves keep moving, until something catches their eye in Meadows' car. They punch through the window and steal her purse, then speed off.

"My window was busted," Meadows said. "My purse with forms of identification, as well as all my debit, credit cards and insurance cards."

Greensboro police came back Wednesday to put up a sign, reminding folks to hide their valuables, lock their cars and take their keys.

College Hill CrossFit was one of three gyms targeted in a string of break-ins in Greensboro Tuesday evening, including CrossFit Versatile on Park Terrace and 8More Fitness on Guilford College Road.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.